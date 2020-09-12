Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the August 15th total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CTEQF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,837. Fortune Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Minerals from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration and Macroporous Polymer Adsorption resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

