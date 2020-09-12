Franchise Group (FRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Franchise Group has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

FRG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 384,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRG. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,462,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,698,750.00. Insiders have bought a total of 725,000 shares of company stock worth $17,159,750 over the last quarter.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

