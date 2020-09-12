Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of FRHLF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,826. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

