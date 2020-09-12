Front Row Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,266,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809,523. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

