Front Row Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

NYSE V traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $200.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,438,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,681. The stock has a market cap of $391.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

