Front Row Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on D. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.64. 3,816,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,229. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.28. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.62, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.