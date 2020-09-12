Front Row Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,605 shares of company stock valued at $22,085,775. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,608,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,340,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.74. The company has a market cap of $387.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

