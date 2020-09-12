Front Row Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.7% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

ABBV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.70. 8,382,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,066,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.