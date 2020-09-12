Front Row Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.4% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.21. 1,899,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.07 and its 200-day moving average is $230.49. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.