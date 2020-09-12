Front Row Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.27. 7,101,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735,065. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.