Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 544 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.2% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 33,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 454.9% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. 18,290,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,156,006. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

