Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 2.8% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $234.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,218. The stock has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.94. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.