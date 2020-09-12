Fulcrum Equity Management Buys 1,976 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Compass Point raised their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.16.

MA traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.15. 2,920,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.54 and its 200 day moving average is $293.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

