Fulcrum Equity Management Has $1.66 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $5,248,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $691,427.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 30,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.07, for a total value of $7,232,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,838,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.53. The stock had a trading volume of 528,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,558. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 129.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $298.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

