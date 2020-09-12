Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $508,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.58. 10,206,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,567,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of -268.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

