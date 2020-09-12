Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after buying an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after purchasing an additional 743,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after buying an additional 364,122 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,513,118,000 after buying an additional 364,732 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.97.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,906,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,032,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.22 billion, a PE ratio of 89.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $470.59 and its 200 day moving average is $353.44. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.