Function X (FX) 1-Day Volume Tops $93,725.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Function X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $17.78 million and $93,725.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00053771 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,486.28 or 1.00044330 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000423 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00184737 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000818 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,813,018 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

