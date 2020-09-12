Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.49

Shares of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $2.22. Future Fintech Group shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 38,949 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49.

Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

