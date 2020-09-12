GenesisX (XGS) Hits Market Cap of $16,865.74

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $16,865.74 and approximately $72.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,746,961 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

