Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.88.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,206,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,994. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of -273.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

