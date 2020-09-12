Gleason Group Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Gleason Group Inc. trimmed its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Truist Financial upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

TDOC traded down $8.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.91. 2,669,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,011. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.37 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.02 and a 200 day moving average of $180.88.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.92, for a total transaction of $768,919.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.71, for a total transaction of $6,561,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,502,764.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,960 shares of company stock worth $30,636,113. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

