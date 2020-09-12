Global Digital Content Price Up 125.9% Over Last 7 Days (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded up 125.9% against the U.S. dollar. Global Digital Content has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and $8,334.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00488008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003830 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

