GoldFund Market Capitalization Tops $175,329.38 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. GoldFund has a total market cap of $175,329.38 and $2,066.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 77% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002775 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000857 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000134 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

