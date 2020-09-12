Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.36 Million

Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will report sales of $30.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.02 million and the highest is $30.70 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $36.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $133.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.25 million to $142.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $288.92 million, with estimates ranging from $277.29 million to $300.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

NYSE GSBD traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 173,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.