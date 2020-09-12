GravityCoin (GXX) Trading Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $178,540.09 and approximately $759.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00120605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00048979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00265843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.01609292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00204053 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,439,199 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

