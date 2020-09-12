Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 73,881 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,946,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,881 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $193,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 80,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,819,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,230,676. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.