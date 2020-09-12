Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 781,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $146,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,452,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,021,195. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $4,714,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,511.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 822,922 shares of company stock worth $167,376,305. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

