Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 625,406 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,123,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 625,406 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.77% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $157,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.93. 2,190,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.318 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

