Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,974,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,516 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 1.63% of Shaw Communications worth $129,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,489. Shaw Communications Inc has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $938.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.80 million. Analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SJR. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

