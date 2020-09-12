Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,797,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,701 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 1.08% of CGI worth $175,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. CIBC increased their target price on CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.48.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.54. The company had a trading volume of 164,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28. CGI Inc has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

