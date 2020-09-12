Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,061,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,507 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 1.06% of Nutrien worth $194,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 43.8% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 180.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,393. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $52.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

