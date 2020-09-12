Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,315,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 287,396 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.6% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AT&T were worth $280,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,184,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,813,000 after buying an additional 128,822 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 56,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 651,914 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 998.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 74,401 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 186.4% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 90,860 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 56,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,642,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,477,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

