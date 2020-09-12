Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,463,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 395,537 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines comprises about 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $318,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,482,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,253,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,688,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,226,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,501 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $983,856,000 after purchasing an additional 794,867 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 14,635,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,094 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,603,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Indl Alliance S raised Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Tc Pipelines stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,887. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6072 per share. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

