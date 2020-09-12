Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $149.37 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40,232 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Amgen worth $149,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Amgen by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.21. 1,899,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,097. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.