Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $153.44 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Netflix were worth $153,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,007,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,480,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $482.03. 5,030,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.91. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.33.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

