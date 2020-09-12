Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $159.56 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,080,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 109,754 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of Gilead Sciences worth $159,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.58. 10,206,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,599,994. The company has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of -273.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.88.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

