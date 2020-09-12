Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $163.51 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 635,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,897 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Tower were worth $163,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 4.4% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in American Tower by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 5,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.79. 1,219,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,107. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.59. The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. American Tower’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,731 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

