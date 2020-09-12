Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $179.69 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,748 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Accenture worth $179,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 7.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 20.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 446.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 5.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,218. The company has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

