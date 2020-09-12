Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $218.67 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,063,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 820,448 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 1.02% of TELUS worth $218,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,308,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $891,214,000 after buying an additional 1,130,681 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 176.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,491,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,011,000 after buying an additional 18,814,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 133.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,079,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,655,000 after buying an additional 10,894,628 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,646,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,159,000 after buying an additional 6,389,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 120.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,760,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,735,000 after buying an additional 8,597,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

