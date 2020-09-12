Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $228.77 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,137,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 191,367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Exxon Mobil worth $228,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after buying an additional 893,003 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,468,000 after acquiring an additional 75,034 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,483,000 after buying an additional 239,471 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.30.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,815,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,299,726. The firm has a market cap of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

