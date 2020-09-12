Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Coca-Cola worth $166,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. 18,266,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,809,523. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

