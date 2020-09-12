Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 87,526 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $129,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Argus increased their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.61.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.70. 1,735,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,254. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $378.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total value of $931,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 761,074 shares of company stock valued at $247,102,407 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

