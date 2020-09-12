Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,809,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 529,175 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 1.9% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 1.04% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $837,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 396.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.99. 1,121,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,579. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.589 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

