Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,791,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,858,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.51% of Johnson Controls International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,951,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.