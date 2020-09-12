Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,291 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.62% of Waste Connections worth $151,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 75.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 68,083 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $38,227,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.59. 361,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,636. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.92. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $105.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

In related news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

