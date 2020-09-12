Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $235,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $11.30 on Friday, hitting $1,520.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,062. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,549.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,394.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market cap of $1,042.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

