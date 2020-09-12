Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,158,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 865,567 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.61% of Franco Nevada worth $161,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,318,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,000,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,981,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,969 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,138,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,422,000 after purchasing an additional 321,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,662,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,527,000 after buying an additional 1,082,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,583,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,201,000 after buying an additional 1,293,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.42.

Franco Nevada stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.92. The stock had a trading volume of 569,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,035. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.92.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.30 million. Research analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.