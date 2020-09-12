Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 176,696 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 176,696 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $175,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 242,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,866,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,997. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.02 and a 200-day moving average of $123.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

