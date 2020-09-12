Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 20,548 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,734,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,548 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Verizon Communications worth $314,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

VZ stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. 13,920,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,147,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

