Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 61,217 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,455,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 2.01% of Open Text worth $231,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of OTEX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,887. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.